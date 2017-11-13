Cornhole tournament to be held in Chandler for a good cause

A group is fighting ALS one cornhole win at a time.

The fourth annual Tossin' Away ALS Cornhold Tournament is planned for this Saturday in downtown Chandler.

It's a 64-team event that offers over $1,000 in prize money and raffle winnings.

As of this writing, there are still 11 spots remaining in the tournament. Participants get a t-shirt and lunch with their registration fee. They are guaranteed to play at least seven games.

All the money raised goes to benefit ALS research efforts and the Tossin’ Away ALS “Wishes Granted: A Little Support” program. Organizers hope to raise $25,000 this year.

There's also a GoFundMe account.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.