Cigarette black market on the rise

Cigarette black market on the risePosted: Updated:
-
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >
Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.More >
14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix
Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.More >
Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday
A man is camped out early in front of an Avondale Best Buy for Black Friday, a spot he frequents every year.More >
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix
Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.More >
Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself
Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.More >
Parvovirus cases seem to be on the rise in the Phoenix area
A warning to dog owners: A deadly virus seems to be on the rise. Veterinarians in Laveen say they're seeing more Parvovirus cases. Parvo is transmitted through feces, so dogs can pick it up at parks, while out on a walk, even from people's clothes.More >
PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria
A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.More >
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women
Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.More >
VIDEO: Grandmother of victims in fatal wreck speaks
A woman whose granddaughter is in a coma following a fatal wreck spoke about the pain her family is experiencing. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman helps boy who was shot in the leg in Phoenix
A woman saw a boy who was shot in the leg and helped put pressure on it in west Phoenix. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Bill Gates reportedly wants to build 'smart city' in AZ
39 point buck bagged in MO
Camped out for Black Friday
A man camps out in front of an Avondale Best Buy every year for Black Friday.More >
Man fighting for his life after Peoria dump trump accident
A man is fighting for his life after a dump truck accident in Peoria.More >
