Lawmaker won't talk to sexual harassment investigators

After making accusations that she was sexually harassed at the state Legislature, Rep. Kelly Townsend said Monday that she will not speak to investigators looking into the issue.

Townsend, a Republican from Mesa, said she wanted to leave the episode in the past because it was already handled.

In an interview, Townsend said it was a, "painful issue for me and I don't see any reason to go through it again."

Townsend was one four female lawmakers last week to come forward and share their stories about harassment at the state Capitol.

Three of those women made claims against Rep. Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, who is one of the most powerful elected officials in the Legislature.

Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, made the most serious accusations against Shooter, claiming he made repeated unwelcome sexual advances since she arrived at the Capitol in 2011.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard responded by launching an investigation and suspending Shooter from his powerful position as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Shooter has denied any wrongdoing and has leveled his own accusations against Ugenti-Rita.

In a statement released last week, Shooter accused Ugenti-Rita of having an inappropriate relationship with a House staff member.

The House investigation included the accusations against Ugenti-Rita into the initial report even though she is not accused of sexually harassing the House staffer.

"I take all allegations of sexual harassment seriously. If certain allegations do not have merit or do not fall under the umbrella of sexual harassment, investigators will dismiss them," Mesnard said in a statement.

