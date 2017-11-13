ADOT: Study will close westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue

The Arizona Department of Transportation and City of Tempe are working together to research possible steps to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes occurring on a busy stretch of westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) between Rural Road and Interstate 10.

As part of a safety evaluation, ADOT will close the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue for four days starting at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, and continuing through 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

While the ramp is closed, staff from ADOT and Tempe will gather information related to traffic flow and crashes along westbound U.S. 60 approaching the I-10 interchange, especially the left lane that takes traffic to eastbound I-10 toward Ahwatukee and Tucson.

The agencies will examine the impact that the temporary closure of the Mill Avenue on-ramp has on the weaving of traffic along westbound U.S. 60. A recent evaluation indicated more than half of the drivers using the westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue merge across several lanes to get into the left lane that takes traffic to eastbound I-10. Traffic in that left lane, where most crashes occur, often is traveling much slower than traffic in adjacent lanes.

While crashes in that area most often are minor rear-end collisions, the impacts on traffic during weekday rush hours and at other times can be significant and sometimes result in secondary crashes involving slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Engineers plan to use the ramp-closure evaluation to help prioritize future safety improvements along the western end of the Superstition Freeway.

While the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue is closed, drivers should plan ahead to use other routes, including the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Rural Road.

ADOT installed flexible delineator posts last fall between the far left HOV lane and the adjacent general purpose lane in approximately the same area along westbound U.S. 60 approaching the I-10 interchange. That effort has helped in discourage drivers from making unsafe lane changes into or out of the carpool lane.

