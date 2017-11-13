14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix

Police said he was shot in the leg. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A teen boy was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in west Phoenix.

It happened near 99th Avenue, south of Lower Buckeye Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

A woman spotted the 14-year-old with a gunshot to his leg. She ran over to help said there was blood everywhere. She helped put pressure on the wound.

Officers and paramedics arrived and took over.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said the boy was going in and out of consciousness.

"(He said) not much, he said 'It hurts it hurts, get your hands off me' and I said, 'I can't. I have to stop your bleeding," she said.

Firefighters said the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.

Witness fled the scene before speaking with officers, according to police.

"Early investigation leads officers to believe this may have been an accidental or even self-inflicted injury," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department in an email.

