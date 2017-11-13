ADOT: List of state routes closing for the winter

Winter is coming and so are the road closures in the High Country.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has listed a few roads among northern parts of the state that are already closed or are going to be closed soon.

The closures are in areas that receive major snowfall and where ADOT does not plow the snow away.

Route closures:

SR 473: This road that leads to the White Mountains and Hawley Lake will close on November 16, at its junction with SR 260. The ten-mile highway will remain closed until at least April 15.

SR 67: This popular travel route to the Grand Canyon's North Rim, will close December 1, unless a major snowstorm happens to pass over before then. Park facilities are closed for the winter, and ADOT doesn't plow SR 67. It will be blocked about a half mile south of the US 89A when it is closed. It is scheduled to reopen mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds, and other amenities. State Route 64 remains open all year, which gives access to the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

SR 273: This state route, just east of the Sunrise Park Resort, will close on December 28. There is no word on when this road may reopen. The road may close sooner if snowfall and severe storms pass through the area.

SR 261: Closure for this route also starts on December 28, unless snow activity is heavy and forces the road to close sooner. This road meets SR 273 just south of Greer, Ariz., so plan on using alternate routes to the area.

SR 366: The unpaved part of this route that leads to Mount Graham has already closed for the winter. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the road past a locked gate near the Coronado National Forest's Shannon Campground. However, hikers, mountain bikers, and cross-country skiers are still allowed to use the area.

State highways to Hawley Lake, Grand Canyon North Rim & other high-country roads closing for winter.

ADOT says state routes 366, 273, and 262 will all reopen in the spring. For more information on driving during the winter, visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

