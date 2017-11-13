Tess Rafols' Lemon Buttery Chicken

There's nothing like having family and friends over for the holidays. I found this recipe a few years ago on www.DamnDelicous.net. It's always a hit during gatherings. The buttery-cream sauce is amazing; you'll want to drink it!

Tip: I add double the amount spinach to the recipe.

Ingredients

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups baby spinach, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Season chicken thighs with paprika, salt and pepper, to taste.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down, and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side; drain excess fat and set aside.

Melt remaining tablespoon butter in the skillet. Add garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, heavy cream, Parmesan, lemon juice and thyme.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat, stir in spinach, and simmer until the spinach has wilted and the sauce has slightly thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Return chicken to the skillet.

Place into oven and roast until completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 25-30 minutes.

Serve immediately. Enjoy!

