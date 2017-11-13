Tess Rafols' Lemon Buttery Chicken
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >
Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.More >
14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix
Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.More >
Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday
A man is camped out early in front of an Avondale Best Buy for Black Friday, a spot he frequents every year.More >
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix
Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.More >
Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself
Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.More >
Parvovirus cases seem to be on the rise in the Phoenix area
A warning to dog owners: A deadly virus seems to be on the rise. Veterinarians in Laveen say they're seeing more Parvovirus cases. Parvo is transmitted through feces, so dogs can pick it up at parks, while out on a walk, even from people's clothes.More >
PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria
A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.More >
Tess Rafols' Lemon Buttery Chicken
There's nothing like having family and friends over for the holidays. I found this recipe a few years ago on www.DamnDelicous.net. It's always a hit during gatherings. The buttery-cream sauce is amazing; you'll want to drink it!More >
Donna Rossi's Struffoli (from Mama's Rossi's Italian Kitchen)
These were always in our house at Christmastime. And they are a favorite today of some very special people in my life.More >
Gina Maravilla's Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (courtesy Sheri Torelli)
My kids don't care for green bean casserole and I have found this to be a good substitute. They love anything with cheese and it's a nice comfort food for the holidays.More >
Sean McLaughlin's Heavenly Ginger Snaps (thanks to his mom and some Iowa nuns)
Tummy-aches…cramps. Who needs a sour stomach when the holiday food blitz is about to begin? I found an all-natural, delicious solution to those belly-busters, courtesy of my mom and some Iowa nuns!More >
Royal Norman's Corn and Cilantro Soup
We started using this -- actually, we make a “double” -- around the holidays in the '80s. We leave it in a crock pot so whenever anyone is hungry with all the trips and stuff that’s going on, they can dig in.More >
Ashlee DeMartino's Sugar Cookies (from her Grandma Nora)
My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy BIG family.More >
