Goo Goo Dolls performing FREE concert in north Phoenix

The Goo Goo Dolls are slated to play a free show at High Street in Phoenix on Dec. 9 to celebrate the holidays!

The event and its parking are absolutely free, and all High Street businesses will be open during the event. The concert time is still being decided, but it will definitely be in the evening.

The event called “Merry MixMas” has partnered with local radio station Mix 96.9, and is also offering a contest to meet the famed alternative band at the concert. You can find the link to enter the concert at www.mix969.iheart.com.

High Street is located at 5415 E. High St. in Phoenix near the Loop 101 and 56th Street. Restaurants and bars in the shopping center include Mellow Mushroom, Kona Grill, Blue Martini and so many more places to grab food and drink with family and friends.

The Goo Goo Dolls are from Buffalo, New York and have been in mainstream media since the release of their hit song “Iris” in 1998. The Goo Goo Dolls are not on tour at this time, but they did release a five-song album earlier this year called “You Should Be Happy.” They are also scheduled to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

