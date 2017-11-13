Injured police officer now needs your help

One of the people who serves and protects the residents of Phoenix, now needs your help.

Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said Phoenix Officer Stephen Outram, along with his wife and two young children, were injured in a car accident last month.

Pfohl said Outram and his family were heading out of town on a Friday for the weekend when they wrecked on SR87.

Officer Outram and his wife were seriously injured, his children escaped any serious injuries, said Pfohl.

Outram's injuries were life-threatening and he continues to receive critical care in a local hospital, said Pfohl. He will never return to work. The family has no other source of income at this difficult time, said Pfhol.

In order to help the family out, Outram's fellow officers are hosting a fundraiser BBQ this Wednesday, November 15.

The BBQ will take place at the PLEA office at 1102 West Adams Street from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The BBQ will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Outram Family.

Officer Outram is a 17-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Dept.

