Queen of Clean: Protecting patio furniture

Baking Soda

Most commercial cleaners are too abrasive to be used on resin lawn furniture. But you won’t have to worry about scratching or dulling the surface if you clean your resin furniture with a wet sponge dipped in baking soda. Wipe using circular motions, then rinse well. Keep some full-strength white vinegar in a recycled spray bottle and use it wherever you see any mildew growth. The stain will wipe right off most surfaces, and the vinegar will keep it from coming back for a while. To deodorize and inhibit mildew growth on outdoor plastic mesh furniture and patio umbrellas, mix 2 cups white vinegar and 2 tablespoons liquid dish soap in a bucket of hot water. Use a soft brush to work it into the grooves of the plastic as well as for scrubbing seat pads and umbrella fabric. Rinse with cold water; then dry in the sun.

WD-40 for Faded Plastic Patio Furniture

Bring color and shine back to faded plastic patio furniture. Simply spray WD-40 directly on the surface and wipe with a clean, dry cloth. Be sure to buff well.

You can also put a coat of car wax on the furniture. It will shine and protect.

Clean patio furniture cushions

Combine 1 quart warm water, 1 teaspoon dish-washing detergent, and 1 tablespoon borax in a bucket. Dip a sponge in the solution, then use it to scrub the cushions on all sides. Let the solution soak in for 15 minutes. Rinse with a hose.

Keep Metal Furniture From Rusting

Apply a coat of paste car wax. Let dry to a haze and then buff.

Cleaning Plastic Chairs

Spray down the chair with the hose. Apply some Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser to a scrubbing sponge or a brush and rub the chair and watch the mold, mildew and dirt disappear. Rinse with the hose and dry. Apply a coat of paste car wax to protect it.

Cleaning Canvas

Most of the time, canvas can be machine washed and then put back on the furniture while it is damp to stretch the material back into shape. However, if you can't remove the canvas, use a scrub brush and rub it across the bar of Fels-Naptha soap and then rub the brush back and forth on the canvas. You may have to do this a few times — don't be afraid to really lather it up. Fels-Naptha soap works well for canvas awnings. It does a good job removing bird droppings and many stains. Once you get the canvas nice and clean, take the hose or a spray bottle and rinse it off.

