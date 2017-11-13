RECIPE: PIEfection Pecan Pie

The bird may take center stage for your Thanksgiving meal, but the show stopper is always the pie.

Piefection was in the kitchen Monday morning showing us what it takes to whip up a beautiful pecan pie, that is easy as pie. It is a decadent and sweet dessert, that is a classic this time of year. You can keep it traditional, or find a version that suits your mood. And, once you start eating it, it'll be a challenge to stop.

Ingredients

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup unsalted butter, browned

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

1 1/4 cups whole pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, browned butter, bourbon, vanilla and salt until well blended.

Spread the pecans on the bottom of pie shell and pour the mixture over them.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until just set around the edges but still slightly loose in the center. It will continue to set as it cools.



