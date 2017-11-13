Mountain biker injured on North Scottsdale trail air-lifted to safety

A mountain biker is in the hospital after being air-lifted out of a remote area of the Brown’s Ranch Trail system in North Scottsdale.

It happened just before noon Monday near Alma School Parkway and Dynamite Boulevard/Rio Verde Drive.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was over the scene as the person was hoisted.

Few details were immediately available, but the Scottsdale Fire Department said “the patient is being considered an immediate.”

