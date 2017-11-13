St. Mary’s Food Bank needs help for the holidays

Saturday, Nov. 18 will mark St. Mary’s 11th annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise as well as Albertsons and Safeway locations around the Valley.

Last year, more than 12,000 Holiday Food Boxes were given out before Thanksgiving and they are expecting another 12,000 families this year. The Food Bank hopes to fill each box with a turkey and other assorted holiday dinner items to give hungry Arizona families the comforting tradition of a holiday meal.

St. Mary’s is still short of their original goal of 7,000 turkeys and needs the community’s help. At this rate, only about half of the 12,000 families that visit will get to enjoy a holiday turkey. They are hoping that Super Saturday will bring in roughly 4,000 turkeys to help feed the hungry for the holiday.

St. Mary’s will also accept any monetary or food donations both perishable and non-perishable on Super Saturday.

