Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated

Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustratedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
39 point buck bagged in MO
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >
Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?
Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.More >
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.More >
14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix
14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix
Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.More >
Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.More >
Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday
Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday
A man is camped out early in front of an Avondale Best Buy for Black Friday, a spot he frequents every year.More >
A man is camped out early in front of an Avondale Best Buy for Black Friday, a spot he frequents every year.More >
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during executionOhio's prisons agency is providing a condemned inmate a pillow to help him breathe during his execution this week.More >Ohio's prisons agency is providing a condemned inmate a pillow to help him breathe during his execution this week.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix
Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix
Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.More >
Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.More >
Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself
Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself
Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.More >
Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.More >
Parvovirus cases seem to be on the rise in the Phoenix area
Parvovirus cases seem to be on the rise in the Phoenix area
A warning to dog owners: A deadly virus seems to be on the rise. Veterinarians in Laveen say they're seeing more Parvovirus cases. Parvo is transmitted through feces, so dogs can pick it up at parks, while out on a walk, even from people's clothes.More >
A warning to dog owners: A deadly virus seems to be on the rise. Veterinarians in Laveen say they're seeing more Parvovirus cases. Parvo is transmitted through feces, so dogs can pick it up at parks, while out on a walk, even from people's clothes.More >
PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria
PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria
A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.More >
A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.More >
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
Phoenix-area residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
3 On Your Side
Beware of apps that pay
Beware of apps that pay
"I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.More >
"I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.More >
3 On Your Side
More men are grocery shopping
More men are grocery shopping
"In regards to my wife and I, who's the better grocery shopper? I am, without question." Trey Burley jokes, but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.More >
"In regards to my wife and I, who's the better grocery shopper? I am, without question." Trey Burley jokes, but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women
Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women
Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.More >
Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Grandmother of victims in fatal wreck speaks
VIDEO: Grandmother of victims in fatal wreck speaks
A woman whose granddaughter is in a coma following a fatal wreck spoke about the pain her family is experiencing. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
A woman whose granddaughter is in a coma following a fatal wreck spoke about the pain her family is experiencing. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman helps boy who was shot in the leg in Phoenix
VIDEO: Woman helps boy who was shot in the leg in Phoenix
A woman saw a boy who was shot in the leg and helped put pressure on it in west Phoenix. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Bill Gates reportedly wants to build 'smart city' in AZ
VIDEO: Bill Gates reportedly wants to build 'smart city' in AZ
Billionaire Bill Gates just bought a lot of land in the far west Valley and there are reports he wants to turn it into a "smart city."More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
39 point buck bagged in MO
Camped out for Black Friday
Camped out for Black Friday
A man camps out in front of an Avondale Best Buy every year for Black Friday.More >
A man camps out in front of an Avondale Best Buy every year for Black Friday.More >
Man fighting for his life after Peoria dump trump accident
Man fighting for his life after Peoria dump trump accident
A man is fighting for his life after a dump truck accident in Peoria.More >
A man is fighting for his life after a dump truck accident in Peoria.More >