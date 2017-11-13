Uber celebrates its 5th anniversary in Phoenix area

Uber is celebrating its fifth anniversary of being in the Phoenix-metro area by treating its local drivers. (Source: Uber/Jacksons Car Wash)

Uber is celebrating its fifth anniversary of being in the Phoenix-metro area by treating its local drivers.

Uber partnered with Jacksons Car Wash to give discounted car washes, detail and oil changes for more than 15,000 Uber drivers in the area.

“We want to thank our driver partners who have been with us during the past five years, helping Valley passengers to explore their city,” said Russell Brooks, Uber’s Arizona senior operations manager. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with Jacksons Car Wash to offer a range of vehicle services that our driver partners can enjoy all year long.”

Uber drivers can claim their free full-service car washes until November 15.

To claim the wash, Uber drivers need to show their Uber app to the Jacksons Car Wash cashier at checkout.

Drivers can continue to enjoy this treat by receiving 30 days of free unlimited car washes from Jacksons when they sign up for a monthly unlimited car wash plan. Jacksons will also provide 25% off detail services, 25% off any full-service oil change and free window chip repairs whenever drivers need it.

“Both Uber and Jacksons take great pride in producing an immaculately clean vehicle,” said Sean Storer, vice president of Jacksons Car Wash. “Uber driver partners are rated by their riders on the comfort and cleanliness of their vehicles. As such, Jacksons makes it easy and convenient for Uber driver partners to operate safe, clean, shiny, and well-maintained vehicles, from the inside out.”

Jacksons Car Wash is located in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Gilbert, and Peoria.

