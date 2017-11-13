Monday, November 13

Free town hall discussion on issues our youth face

Phoenix has seen an unprecedented number of suicides amongst our youth since the beginning of the school year. A free town hall at Christ Lutheran School on Monday, Nov. 13th at 6:30 p.m. will assist parents in how they can help support their teens academically, socially, and emotionally.

National and local experts will speak on the following topics:

-The pressures of academic rigor

-Connection with friends and family

-Anxiety and depression

-Screen time and social media and the impact on the developing brain of our children

-Suicidal ideation and warning signs

-Typical issues of children in grades 4-12

This is a FREE parent/educator only event that has been held in Gilbert and Tempe with tremendous success. Behavioral health partners from Terros, Aurora, Community Bridges, notMYkid, and Addiction Haven will be present.

For more information: http://www.gurianinstitute.com/

Christ Lutheran Town Hall

Monday, November 13th, 2017

Christ Lutheran School

Address: 3901 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (480) 779-4497

6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Big changes announced for the Free Thanksgiving Breakfast

Each year, thousands of families come out for the annual Free Thanksgiving Breakfast, but there's a big change this year we need to tell you about. It'll now be hosted at a new location, at the Food City on 7th Ave and Southern.

The "Thanksgiving Celebration with Julian Nabozny &

Food City" will take place on November 23 at FOOD CITY Supermarket located on

7th Avenue and Southern in Phoenix.

For 24 years, Julian Nabozny the former South Phoenix fast food restaurant owner

and philanthropist has given the community the opportunity to celebrate this special

day with unity and being thankful for what we have.

This year, in celebration of this event's 24th Anniversary, providing contest,

breakfast, raffles along with great community information.

The "Thanksgiving Celebration with Julian Nabozny & Food City" will include

entertainment, music, games, face painting, contest, food and gifts to instill the spirit

of thanksgiving in the hearts of all of those who attend this event.

WHAT: "Thanksgiving Celebration with Julian Nabozny & Food City"

WHEN: Thursday, November 23, 2017 from 9:00AM to 1:00PM

WHERE: Food City Supermarket located on 7th Avenue and Southern in Phoenix.

This event is open and free to the public.

Food City

845 W Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041

7th Ave & Southern

Motivational Monday: Learning to "iLove Kickboxing"

Kickboxing is one of the most popular forms of exercise, and the sport is growing in popularity among women. For this Motivational Monday, we're getting motivated at iLove Kickboxing in Gilbert, and learning how this workout can help keep your body fit and toned, especially as we head into the holiday binging season.

iLoveKickboxing has three valley locations:

Gilbert:

1817 E Baseline Rd Ste 101

Gilbert, AZ

Ahwatukee:

4929 E Chandler Blvd #403

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Glendale:

18561 N 59th Ave

Glendale, AZ 85308

For more information: http://www.ilovekickboxing.com/

How to prevent diabetes

November is American Diabetes Month. Dr. Sharon Thompson offers tips on how to prevent this disease that impacts 1 in 10 Americans.

Diabetes is a disorder of sugar regulation.

Three main types

Type I usually diagnosed childhood/early adulthood; pancreas cannot make insulin; all insulin is from outside body

Type II usually diagnosed in adulthood, can be in childhood, associated with increased body weight

Gestational diabetes that occurs in pregnancy; usually resolves when pregnancy ends; women who get this have 50% risk of getting type II

Diabetes Facts

Diabetes is common especially as we age and/or weight increases

Some conditions increase risk: increasing body weight, family history, some ethnicities

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of disability and death in the United States

More than 30 million people in America have diabetes

Diabetes can exist without symptoms--One in four impacted individuals do not know that they have diabetes.

Consequences of diabetes include heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage, lower limb amputations

Diabetes can be effectively managed with medication for some and lifestyle changes for others

What You Should Know

Type 1 diabetes

Because type 1 can affect children and young adults, it can go undetected for long periods of time. Know the signs:

frequent urination -- resulting dehydration may then cause extreme thirst; dry mouth and itchy skin.

increased hunger or unexpected weight loss

slow-healing cuts/sores

frequent yeast infections may occur in men and women

new onset feeling drowsy or lethargic

pain or numbness in your extremities

vision changes

fruity or sweet-smelling breath

persistent nausea or vomiting without other causes (like pregnancy)

Type 2 diabetes

Can have no symptoms

If you are diagnosed, don't ignore it!

It is sometimes curable with weight loss

Decreasing sugar/carbohydrates in diet is key to control regardless of other therapies (medication or insulin)

Exercise and building muscle will help your body manage sugar better

Gestational Diabetes

there are benefits to treating diabetes in pregnancy follow your provider's instructions

most women can be treated with diet change alone

you should be rescreened for diabetes 8-10 weeks after pregnancy

you have a 50/50 chance of getting type II diabetes later in life so

you should have a diabetes screen every year

Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

It's SEW easy to prevent, or delay, the onset of type 2 diabetes. Here's how:

Stay active: An active lifestyle can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes at any weight. It can also help manage any type of diabetes. Aim for 2 hours and 30 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity, like walking fast or biking.

Eat healthy: increasing vegetables (corn and potatoes are not vegetables) and decreasing carbohydrates can help you control your weight and help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. If you have any type of diabetes, it can also help manage your condition.

Watch your weight: losing weight from eating healthy and getting active can help lower your risk. Don't "diet." Adopt healthy eating and exercise that you can maintain for a lifetime

And Know your numbers

Get your blood pressure and cholesterol checked regularly

Follow your doctor's advice for health screening

Here's a link to 50 ways to prevent type 2 diabetes:

https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/preventing-type-2-diabetes/50-ways

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology,

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-077

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean: Quick and Easy Clean Up for Patio Furniture

Baking Soda

Most commercial cleaners are too abrasive to be used on resin lawn furniture. But you won't have to worry about scratching or dulling the surface if you clean your resin furniture with a wet sponge dipped in baking soda. Wipe using circular motions, then rinse well.

Keep some full-strength white vinegar in a recycled spray bottle and use it wherever you see any mildew growth. The stain will wipe right off most surfaces, and the vinegar will keep it from coming back for a while.

To deodorize and inhibit mildew growth on outdoor plastic mesh furniture and patio umbrellas, mix 2 cups white vinegar and 2 tablespoons liquid dish soap in a bucket of hot water. Use a soft brush to work it into the grooves of the plastic as well as for scrubbing seat pads and umbrella fabric. Rinse with cold water; then dry in the sun.

WD-40 for Faded Plastic Patio Furniture

Bring color and shine back to faded plastic patio furniture. Simply spray WD-40 directly on the surface and wipe with a clean, dry cloth. Be sure to buff well.

You can also put a coat of car wax on the furniture. It will shine and protect.

Clean patio furniture cushions

Combine 1-quart warm water, 1 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon borax in a bucket. Dip a sponge in the solution, then use it to scrub the cushions on all sides. Let the solution soak in for 15 minutes. Rinse with a hose.

Keep Metal Furniture from Rusting

Apply a coat of paste car wax. Let dry to a haze and then buff.

Cleaning Plastic Chairs

Spray down the chair with the hose. Apply some Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser to a scrubbing sponge or a brush and rub the chair and watch the mold, mildew and dirt disappear. Rinse with the hose and dry. Apply a coat of paste car wax to protect it.

Cleaning Canvas

Most of the time, canvas can be machine washed and then put back on the furniture while it is damp to stretch the material back into shape. However, if you can't remove the canvas, use a scrub brush and rub it across the bar of Fels-Naptha soap and then rub the brush back and forth on the canvas. You may have to do this a few times don’t be afraid to really lather it up. Fels-Naptha soap works well for canvas awnings. It does a good job removing bird droppings and many stains. Once you get the canvas nice and clean, take the hose or a spray bottle and rinse it off.

How to Clean Light Fixtures and Tight Spaces with Ease :

You must have this tool for inside and outside use. The Vaccuflex will turn your vacuum or wet dry vacuum into a sucking machine. Suck all the bugs and dirt out of outside fixtures. Use it on patio furniture to clean the hard to get at places. Use in the workshop and in the house. I even sucked a ring out of the drain with it! Easy to use and it comes with everything you need to fit any vacuum. I have one for inside use and one for outside use.

Buy It: www.Amazon.com

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Dazzle with a Thanksgiving pecan pie

The bird may take center stage for your Thanksgiving meal, but the show stopper is always the pie. We're with Piefection this morning learning what it takes to whip up a beautiful pecan pie, that is easy as pie. It is a decadent and sweet dessert, that is a classic this time of year. You can keep it traditional, or find a version that suits your mood. And, once you start eating it, it'll be a challenge to stop. For Thanksgiving orders at Piefection, you'll want to get those in before Sat., Nov 18th.

For more information: http://www.piefectionaz.com/

Special Thanksgiving Hours

Wed. Nov 22nd 7am-7pm

Thurs. Nov 23rd 7am-12 Noon

November 25th: Small Business Saturday

Support Small Business & take $3 off any 9" Pie! (Limit 1 per customer)

PIEfection Pecan Pie Recipe

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup unsalted butter, browned

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

1 ¼ cups whole pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, browned butter, bourbon, vanilla and salt until well blended.

Spread the pecans on the bottom and pour the mixture over them. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until just set around the edges but still slightly loose in the center. (It will continue to set as it cools.)

Thanksgiving products that promote family time

Gift giving is usually saved for Christmas, but for your Thanksgiving hostess, you might want to surprise them with a little gift. So, with the help of Andrea Toch, we've rounded up some unique, fresh and off-the wall gift ideas that will not only give back to a local business, but will also help promote family-time with the kids.

Turkey on the Table is an adorable knit turkey that comes with study paper feathers to be filled out each day leading up to Thanksgiving with the family's thankful sentiments until the turkey is "fully dressed". It makes the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving table spread. The kit comes with a book, a turkey centerpiece for Thanksgiving, plus with each Turkey on the Table purchase, they give back 10 meals to those in need through their partnership with Feeding America.

Fun new family tradition that teaches gratitude and also gives back, Turkey on the Table

Unique, personalized hostess gifts, Jen's Coastal Creations

Fun twist on Thanksgiving desserts, McMahon's Ice Cream Pies

Tasty seasonal snacks to munch on before the big meal, Lehi Valley Trading Company

Family time after everyone has a happy tummy, Not Parent Approved game.

For more information, visit these websites:

- Turkey on the Table- www.turkeyonthetable.com

- Jen's Coastal Creations- www.jenscoastalcreations.etsy.com

- McMahon's Ice Cream Pies- www.mcmahonsicecream.com

- Lehi Valley Trading Company- https://www.lehivalley.com/

- Not Parent Approved game - https://notparentapproved.com

Newest books in the a-hole series are released

The newest books in the "a-hole" series are being released. "How Not to be An A-hole Girlfriend and lose your Boyfriend" and "How Not to be an A-hole Boyfriend and lose your Girlfriend" are Author Brian Ronalds 3rd and 4th installments in his series. They're cheeky books that contain some concrete advice for guys and gals. There's also talk about turning the series into a screenplay.

Relationship Advice for Girlfriends per Author Brian Ronalds

-Thank him

-Give him a moment to breathe

-Control by giving control

-The past is the past

-It's never nothing

Relationship Advice for Boyfriends per Author Brian Ronalds

-Make it about her

-Appreciate everything

-She wants to be adored

-Pot pie your life

-Heart her

For more information: www.thatbookseries.com

"The Amazing Etch Man" etches a sketch in seconds

Faster than a regular caricature artist, "The Amazing Etch Man" can etch a sketch within seconds. Discovering a pocket etch a sketch and his true talent in an LA coffee shop in 2002, Christoph Brown, who started Etch U Productions, has now been providing Etch A Sketch portrait keepsakes for people for over a decade.

To learn more about Christoph Brown, “The Amazing Etch Man": https://www.facebook.com/amazingetchman/

For more information on Etch U Productions: http://www.etchu.com/