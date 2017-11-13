Police searching for 3 suspects in Phoenix home invasion

This a drone view of the crime scene on Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are searching for three men in connection with a home invasion in the area of 48th Street and Warner Road.

It happened at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said the men forced their way into an apartment and detained the victim. They got away with some personal property and the victim’s vehicle.

Howard said the victim was not injured but “could not provide a description of the suspects as his view was limited.”

