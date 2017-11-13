Mesa, Scottsdale participate in America Recycles Day

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is doing their part to help get rid of unwanted items at I Recycle Scottsdale. (Source: Keep Scottsdale Beautiful)

The City of Mesa wants to encourage residents to participate in America Recycles Day on November 15. (Source: AP Images)

Mesa and Scottsdale want to encourage residents to participate in America Recycles Day on November 15.

Not only is recycling good for the environment, it also helps fund the fire departments, police departments, libraries and parks.

For every ton of material that goes to a landfill, the city must pay a fee. Yet for every ton it recycles, the city receives revenue that can be spent on improving quality of life for Mesa and Scottsdale citizens.

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is doing their part to help get rid of unwanted items at I Recycle Scottsdale. The event will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pima Center Business Park.

I Recycle Scottsdale is working towards getting rid of unwanted, hard-to-recycle items. The event will have options to recycle clothing, electronics, glasses, medical devices, prescription drugs, shoes, and textiles.

“The event is unique in that most of the items we collect will be reused,” said Ruth Valencia a KSB board member and the event coordinator. “Most vendors participating are non-profits like Treasures 4 Teachers, who will collect and redistribute any items that can be used for arts and crafts, or in the classroom. In addition, we will have free on-site shredding which is very popular.”

It is important to separate your trash and recyclables before putting them in your garbage bins because not all materials are recyclable and certain items can break the equipment used to sort material.

Items that can be recycled include:

Plastic cups and containers (plastic bags and foam products are NOT allowed)

Aluminum foil

Metal cans

Cardboard and paperboard

Glass food and beverage containers

Magazines and telephone books

Junk mail and office papers

Newspapers

America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day to celebrate the environment and teach people about the positive impact of recycling.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.