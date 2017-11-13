Taylor Swift kicks off latest tour in Glendale

The initial round of dates have been announced this morning for Taylor Swift's latest tour, and Glendale, Arizona is the first stop. (Source: Twitter/@TVLine)

The initial round of dates have been announced this morning for Taylor Swift's latest tour, and Glendale, Arizona is the first stop.

The 10-time Grammy winner announced her "reputation" tour dates for 2018 and Swift's first stop is at the University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Dec. 13. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28.

The tour will span six months and ends on Oct. 6 in Arlington, Texas. It is being produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group and AEG Presents in North America.

The tour announcement comes just days after her sixth album, reputation, was released. It broke multiple records including the most-streamed song in a one-day period ever.

Additional tour dates yet to be announced will be in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austraila and New Zealand.

For ticketing information, visit taylorswift.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.