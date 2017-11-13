PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria

A man later died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was pinned between two trucks in Peoria and later died at the hospital. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.

A driver was performing his daily inspections of the dump trucks near 75th and Northern avenues sometime after 6:00 a.m. One of the dump trucks was parked and no one was inside. The second dump truck was parked, backed up to the first truck. Police said the parking brake wasn't engaged and the truck rolled backward, pinning the man between the two trucks.

Another driver saw what happened and moved the truck to free the victim and called 911.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Arturo Perez from Tolleson.

Police are investigating the incident but said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor and there isn't any foul play involved.

