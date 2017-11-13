Advocates 'Light The Night' for blood cancer research in Phoenix

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefitting LLS and their funding of research to find a cure for blood cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cancer survivors and advocates lit up the night for blood cancer research in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Arizona Chapter celebrated its 2017 Light The Night at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium, hosted by Arizona Family's own Paul Horton.

Family, friends and coworkers got the chance to celebrate the memory of loved ones who lost their lives to this deadly disease. They all raised white lanterns together as a sign of hope and the power of research and red lanterns in support of patients and finding cures.

"I'm a survivor because of positive mindset," said Beverly Listing, a cancer survivor. "Know that you are never in it alone."

An estimated 7,000 people showed up for the event. The walk ended at 7:30 p.m. with a grand finale firework show.

