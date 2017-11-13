Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.

A real estate investment firm owned by Gates recently bought a giant plot of land in the far west Valley for $80 million.

The firm bought 25,000 acres of land in Tonopah, about 50 miles west of Phoenix.

This smart city is supposed to be called "Belmont" and it will include space for 80,000 homes and 470 acres for public schools.

They plan to fill the city with driverless cars, data centers and digital networks.

Plus, the proposed Interstate 11 freeway would connect the Belmont area to Las Vegas.

Gates hopes the city will be about the same size and population as Tempe. There is no word yet on when the project will begin.

