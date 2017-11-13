Tim McGraw and Faith Hill extend tour including Phoenix stop

Grammy-award winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have extended their 80 date North American tour, Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017, with 25 additional dates in 2018 announced last week. (Source: Soul2Soul)

Grammy-award winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have extended their 80 date North American tour, Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017, with 25 additional dates in 2018.

Among those 25 additional dates, McGraw and Hill will stop at Talking Stick Resort Area in Phoenix on Friday, July 20.

American Express card members will have early access to tickets between Friday, Nov. 10 to Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Nov. 17. The tickets will be accompanied by McGraw and Hill's first-ever album together "The Rest of Our Life", which will be released the same day the tickets go on sale.

On SHOWTIME, the tour film "Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul" will premiere at 9 p.m. on Nov. 17. It will be broadcast on-air, on demand and over the internet and will include live performances from their Soul2Soul tour.

Full details and tour dates can be found here: soul2soultour.com.

