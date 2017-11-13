Tim McGraw and Faith Hill extend tour including Phoenix stop

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill extend tour including Phoenix stopPosted: Updated:
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
DPS: Shots fired during possible road rage incident on NB Loop 101
Two people, a man and a woman, are in custody after an apparent road rage incident on the northbound Loop 101 beginning in the area of Northern Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >
1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Glendale
One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three pedestrians in Glendale early Sunday morning.More >
1 dead after shooting in El Mirage
One man is dead after a shooting at a home in El Mirage Sunday morning.More >
Car wash held for victim in fiery Phoenix crash
Friends, family and a community came together for a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for a girl killed in a fiery crash in Phoenix.More >
Phoenix police ID man fatally shot while restraining a woman
Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer. They say 43-year-old Thomas Aikens has been identified as the man shot Friday while restraining a woman and holding a knife to her neck.More >
Man found with gunshot wound after accident on I-10 in Ahwatukee
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man involved in a vehicle accident was found with a gunshot wound.More >
Chandler man's cooking innovation, Poultry Mate, helps cook your Thanksgiving turkey faster
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, a Chandler entrepreneur created a cooking mechanism that is proven to help you cook your bird faster.More >
Police looking for 2 men, 1 woman in connection with shooting outside Phoenix Food City
According to Silent Witness, one of the two victims got into an argument with the suspects while inside the store.More >
VIDEO: 2 kids, 2 adults found dead in Scottsdale home
3TV/CBS 5 learned more Saturday night about the family found dead in their Scottsdale home from an apparent murder-suicide. (November 11, 2017)More >
Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department. (November 9, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 3 on the loose after shooting outside West Phoenix Food City
Silent Witness on Saturday released surveillance video of two men and a woman wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Phoenix Food City. Full story @ https://goo.gl/pp2aMT. (Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 1 in wounded, 2 arrested in apparent road rage shooting on Loop 101
One person is in the hospital and two more are behind bars after an apparent road rage shooting on Loop 101 in Peoria Saturday afternoon. Full story @ https://goo.gl/zUJpVm. (Friday, Nov. 11, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police say deaths of Scottsdale family was murder-suicide
Police said the shooting deaths of a Scottsdale family of four Friday was a murder-suicide. Full story at https://goo.gl/D5e9kS. (Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017)More >
Cat found on freeway named 'Trouble'
Trouble the Cat caused some trouble on the freeway Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zSSWQbMore >
