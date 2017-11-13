Car engine catches fire, igniting Phoenix garage

Fire crews from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the garage fire near Dunlap and 35th avenues Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fire in the engine compartment of a vehicle was the cause of a garage fire in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fire in the engine compartment of a vehicle was the cause of a garage fire in Phoenix, fire officials said.

Fire crews from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the garage fire near Dunlap and 35th avenues Sunday night.

Firefighters said they could see the flames from a quarter of a mile away and upon arrival, they found the garage engulfed in flames.

Luckily, fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it progressed and extended to the home. While the fire was being put out, additional firefighters entered the home to ensure there were no victims inside.

Fire officials said two elderly women were home at the time of the fire and were alerted to the fire after they opened the interior door to the garage to let in some cool air. The women and three dogs self-evacuated prior to the fire crews' arrival.

No firefighters were injured and fire investigators were sent to the scene to determine the cause. Investigators shortly after said that early indications pointed to the fire starting in the engine compartment of the vehicle in the driveway and then spread to the garage.

