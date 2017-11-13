Winter wonderland: Where to go for an Arizona snow adventure

Not many people think of Arizona as a winter wonderland but Arizonans know there are plenty of places around the state that offer a fun-filled snow adventure. (Source: Snowbowl, Pinal County, Forest Services)

Head to Flagstaff and you'll find everything a snow adventurer could ever ask for: snowboarding, skiing, sledding, hot chocolate and more.

Flagstaff isn't your thing? Then grab your board or skis and head near Pinetop-Lakeside where you can go to the Sunrise Park Resort and shred some fresh powder.

Or why not head south to Tucson's Mount Lemmon, where you can get some gorgeous views and find some hills to sled down?

No matter the direction you head, a day-trip snow adventure is within your grasp and there is nothing better during the winter months than taking your family for a "snow-cation."

Check out a list of some of the most fun and popular places for a snow adventure in Arizona.

Oak Hill Snow Play Area

Oak Hill Snow Play Area is great family fun and it's also located on an old 1950s alpine ski area, so it has some great hills to sled down.

Right off Historic Route 66, in Williams, Arizona, Oak Hill offers a ski run about 900 feet long, which is great for beginners to practice. Keep in mind, however, that there is no ski lift or tow so climbing back up may tire you out.

If you are more of a sledder or tuber, there is a 400-foot long run and a 600-foot long run. Both are perfect for a quick thrill.

One caveat is to do the forest and park rangers a favor and clean up after yourself when you are done sledding. This includes not leaving your plastic sleds behind when you are done sledding. And as always, be safe.

For more info on Oak Hill Snow Play Area, click or tap here.

Crowley Pit Snow Play Area

Crowley Pit Snow Play Area used to be a hidden gem for snow adventures, but with the unexpected closure of White Mountain Snow Play Area over the summer, watch out for heavy traffic at Crowley Pit.

Located north of Flagstaff on U.S. 180, Crowley Pit Snow Play Area is a great place to enjoy sledding fun in the winter snow.

You will want to come prepared at Crowley Pit because it is an undeveloped area with no facilities.

Parking can also be a big hassle with no official parking. Plus with the extra traffic, you might want to plan ahead and try and get there early. Remember, parking alongside U.S. 180 is dangerous and illegal.

Click or tap here for more information on Crowley Pit Snow Play Area.

Arizona Snowbowl

The most famous and popular snow destination in all of Arizona, Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff is always a great day or week of fun.

Snowbowl, located on Snow Bowl Road off the U.S. 180, has everything you need to entertain yourself: skiing, snowboarding, sledding, food and incredible views!

Regular prices for all-day lift tickets are $79 for adults, $66 for teens (13-17), $44 for children (8-12) and $47 seniors (65-69). If you go after 12 p.m. tickets are lowered to $59 for adults, $49 for teens, $37 for children and $39 for seniors. Plus, children seven and under and seniors over 70 are FREE at any time.

Holiday rates do apply.

Snowbowl made a little bit of history this year by beating out two Colorado ski resorts in being the first to make artificial snow this season. They shot their "snow guns" in September, marking the first to do so in the country.

One other great thing about Arizona Snowbowl is if you haven't got enough fun for the day and the sun is setting, Snowbowl has lodging available! So, you can stay the night and have some fun the next day.

For more information on Arizona Snowbowl including lodging and ticket prices, click or tap here.

Arizona Nordic Village

If you want to have a more low-key snow adventure, then Arizona Nordic Village is right up your alley.

Just a little north of Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona Nordic Village off the U.S. 180 offers cross-country skiing and snowshoe trekking.

Take in some of the beautiful views that Northern Arizona has to offer while also relaxing and getting some exercise.

The Nordic Village has several trails available to walk in snowshoes or ride on while skiing. Plus, if you aren't the best skier, ski lessons are available.

A multi-use trail pass (ski/shoe) starts at $12 for adults on weekdays and $20 on weekends. These prices do not include snowshoe or ski rentals.

The Arizona Nordic Village also makes a great place to rent a cabin and make your own adventure over the holidays.

Click or tap here for more information on the Arizona Nordic Village.

Sunrise Park Resort

Sunrise Park Resort, east of Pinetop-Lakeside, offers some of the best runs in all of Arizona.

Located off State Route 273, Sunrise Park Resort is the place to be for any thrill seeker.

With beautiful slopes for a snowboarder or skier and a hotel to stay the night, Sunrise Park Resort is a snow gem.

Non-holiday lift tickets come in half-day, one-day, two-day and three-day prices. For adults ages 18 to 64, they start at $54 for a half day, $68 for a full day, $128 for two days and $183 for three days.

For more information on Sunrise Park Resort and lift prices, click or tap here.

Mount Lemmon

Not many people expect a snow adventure south of Phoenix, but Mount Lemmon in Tucson can offer some exciting times.

A few weeks per year, Mount Lemmon Ski Valley opens at the end of Mount Lemmon Highway, but if skiing isn’t your thing, there are also some good trails to hike.

Although Mount Lemmon and the Ski Valley may not have any designated sledding areas, there are some good hills that offer some sledding spots along the road near Rose Canyon Lake and Mount Bigelow Road. Just remember to be careful and don't park on the side of a road, find designated parking.

Prices for Mount Lemmon Ski Valley begin at $40 half-day tickets for adults and $45 for a full-day ticket.

Click or tap here for more information on Mount Lemmon Ski Valley.

