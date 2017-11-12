Arizona veteran receives mortgage-free home

The home was donated by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with Bank of America. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Dorseys couldn't be more happy receiving the home near 31st Avenue and Dunlap Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Marine Corps. veteran Lance Cpl. Graham Dorsey was given a mortgage-free house for his family in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona veteran with PTSD received a surprise of a lifetime, thanks to the generosity of several groups.

Marine Corps veteran LCpl. Graham Dorsey was given a mortgage-free house for his family in Phoenix on Friday.

"I want to recognize you and give you the keys to your home. I think it offers the opportunity for you folks and it makes our community stronger," said Benito Almanza, Arizona president at Bank of America as he gave the keys to Dorsey.

He had no idea that he was getting a new home. He said he and his wife and kids were looking for a new place to live.

"It fills your heart with joy to know that support's out there for us. It's amazing," said Dorsey.

He joined the Marines after 9/11. He did a tour in Kuwait and Fallujah, where he saw one of his best friends get killed by a sniper. He was honorably discharged in 2006 but became homeless due to his PTSD, back injury and traumatic brain injury. He spent three months as an inpatient at a hospital in California.

He recovered and now lives in Arizona. He had been in the current house for two years with his family, but had to move because the rent was raised.

He and his wife Rebecca couldn't be happier receiving the home near 31st and Dunlap avenues.

"It helps reduce stress and helps me with recovery, getting better every day. This is a life changer. I can't even explain," said Dorsey.

The home was donated by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with Bank of America.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.