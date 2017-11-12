A new type of bike sharing coming to Scottsdale

Users have an app where they can look up where to pick up a nearby bicycle. (Source: LimeBike)

LimeBike bicycles don't have to be docked but come with a smart lock. (Source: LimeBike)

It's like Uber for bicycles and it's about to debut in Scottsdale.

LimeBike is a rapidly-growing dockless bike-share program and will soon be up and running in Scottsdale.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at SkySong at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unlike other bike sharing systems, LimeBike bicycles don't have to be docked but come with a smart lock. Users have an app where they can look up where to pick up a nearby bicycle. They then scan the QR Code to start riding. When the rider is done with the bike, they lock the bike's back wheel and park it between the pedestrian-designated sidewalk and the street curb, or at a bike rack.

Rides cost just $1 per 30 minutes or 50 cents for students. Bikes are GPS and 3G-enabled.

The new biking-sharing program will compete with GRID Bike Share, which is already in Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa.

[RELATED: GRID Bike Share program expands with Tempe launch]

The bicycles have to dock at designated areas and start at $7 per hour. They have GPS-enabled, solar-powered panel with an onboard lock and a chainless shaft drive.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.