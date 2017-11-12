Florida Georgia Line to headline Thursday at 2018 Birds Nest

It's never too early to start planning for the Greatest Show on Grass and the musical headliners.

Well, we now know one of them.

The country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line will hit the stage age at the Birds Nest on Thursday night, Feb. 1, 2018, during the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Rising country star Chris Lane will be the opening act.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday, Nov. 9. They have previously sold out.

General admission tickets for 2018 start at $65 with VIP tickets starting at $300. Those prices are higher than they were for 2017.

Florida Georgia Line is known for its "bro-country" style with the 2012 debut single "Cruise" smashed records. Their latest album, "Dig Your Roots," came out last year.

Lane is known for hits like "Fix" and "For Her."

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

The headliners for Friday and Saturday haven't been announced yet. For 2017, Flo Rida headlined Friday and Blink-182 headlined Saturday.

