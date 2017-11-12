Car wash held for victim in fiery Phoenix crash

Three people, including two teenagers, were killed in the crash involving a stolen SUV. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car wash was held near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road for Ariella Santos. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/GoFundMe)

Friends, family and a community came together for a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for a girl killed in a fiery crash in Phoenix.

They held a car wash on Sunday near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road for Ariella Santos. She was one of three people, including two teenagers, killed in the crash involving a stolen SUV.

People from around the community came and donated whatever they could at the car wash, whether that was money, food or drinks.

"It means everything to me, it means everything to all of us here as a family," George Santos, Ariella's brother, said.

There were seven people in the SUV when they crashed into another SUV on Monday night. Several people helped pull them from the SUV when it caught fire.

One of those was a woman who showed up at Sunday's car wash and brought food and drinks.

"We're just grateful for everyone right now," Santos said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ariella.

The 14-year-old boy driving the SUV survived and charges could be coming soon, police said.

Police said the SUV was stolen Sunday, Nov. 5, near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 with the keys left inside the vehicle.

