'Trouble' the cat is safe and sound at home after causing trouble on the freeway

Trouble the cat caused trouble when he lounged on the freeway ledge Thursday Nov. 9, 2017. (Source: Angelica Arredondo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

A cat was spotted by ADOT cameras lounging on the ledge of the I-17 Thursday morning. Although the cat looked relaxed, everyone watching wondered if the cat was stuck or in danger.

According to DPS, troopers have seen the cat hanging out on the ledge and when they have tried to pick him up, he gets away.

The cat was returned safely to his owner, Angelica Arredondo later that day. Arizona's Family was able to catch up with the cat's owner and she said he had escaped from home on Tuesday morning.

She also told us the cat has a fitting name. His name is Trouble.

"I thought it was kind of ironic because he's actually really sweet," Arredondo said. "I just thought it was funny [be]cause he ended up being the nicest cat but yeah, he actually went out and got himself into trouble!"

We're happy to know that Trouble is safe at home and hopefully won't be causing any more trouble anytime soon!

