Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12Posted: Updated:
Dr. Art Mollen
Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale.
For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com
"The Journal of Sedona Schnebly"
Lisa Schnelby Heidinger
Sunday's Sweetheart
If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family,
contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585.
For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.
Arizona Harvest Fest & Farmers Market
Admission is FREE
Downtown Chandler- AJ Chandler Park
100+ local artisan, farmers market-stylee vendors
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wally's Weekly Car Review
For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on Facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally
Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT)
866.275.5816
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
@DIYDEBBIE
U.S. Egg has six locations
facebook.com/USeggBreakfastLunch/
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.