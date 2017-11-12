Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11Posted: Updated:
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.
Tonight is the first Taste n' Tribute
Peoria Sports Complex from 6 pm to 11 pm.
For more information Taste n' Tribute, visit www.peoriasportscomplex.com
or call 623-773-8700.
PHOENIX FAN FEST
Phoenix Convention Center
Sat. 10 am to 7 p.m.
Sun. 10 am to 5 pm
YOGA BENEFIT IN SEDONA
Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop Rd
Sedona, AZ 86336
928-282-6907
bohobeautiful.life www.gratefulyogini.com
www.facebook.com/events/1124108817722063/?ti=icl
Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture
7147 E Rancho Vista Dr., Scottsdale AZ 85251
480.427.0373
www.scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com
LON's at the Hermosa
The Hermosa Inn
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
602.955.7878
Highland Yard Vintage
1509 N Arizona Ave, Chandler AZ 85225
Located in a completely SEPARATE bldg. BEHIND NOY IN Merchant Square Antique Mall
Always Free Admission and Free Parking, Complimentary in-store Design Services, Delivery and After Show Pick Up available
Nov 9th - 12th Event- Home for the Holidays
Dec 7th- 10th Event- The Joyful Home
AAA Arizona
AAA.com
602-650-2700
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
480-860-5520
Live & Local
Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Desert Ridge Marketplace
6:00 – 9:00PM
$65 – General Admission
$150 – VIP Admission Info at: https://www.bgcs.org/fundraiser/live-local/
Tickets at: https://liveandlocal.splashthat.com/
Chaparral Theater Company Fabulous Fall Fundraiser:
10335 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite F Scottsdale, AZ 85253
https://www.facebook.com/events/440442819685914/
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.