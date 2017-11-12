Fall soup recipes from U.S. Egg

Americans eat more than 10 billion bowls of soup each year! Soup season is here and U.S. Egg wants to share recipes from its new soup menu!

Forget traditional chicken noodle soup, Chef Mario Gebran from U.S. Egg has created a new soup menu that includes Spicy Tilapia, Spicy Chicken, Cuban Black Bean, Wild Mushroom and Lentil with bacon, yum!

[RELATED: Recipes]

U.S. Egg pairs the soups with made to order fresh sandwiches.

U.S. Egg Spicy Chicken Veggie Soup

Cook chopped celery, carrot, onion, potato and jalapeno with 2 oz. of unsalted butter and 2 oz. chicken base. Season with pepper, garlic powder and dried jalapeno flakes. Sautee for about 15 minutes and add in 64 oz. of water.

Before the water comes to a boil, add in chopped mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cilantro and cooked chicken. (Marinate the chicken over night with lemons and jalapeno then cook to add in soup.)

Boil until all of the vegetables are cooked through.

Enjoy!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.