1 dead after shooting in El Mirage

One man is dead after a shooting at a home in El Mirage Sunday morning.

According to El Mirage police, a shooting occurred at a home near Thompson Ranch and Greenway roads just before 10 a.m.

Police say the shooter and the victim live on the same property but their relationship is unknown. The man police say is the shooter is in his 50s and the victim was in his 30s.

El Mirage PD said the shooter was the person who called 911 and was cooperative with police.

El Mirage fire crews said the victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead. The shooter was also taken to the hospital with an unknown shoulder injury.

No other details have been released.

