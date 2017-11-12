High clouds, warmer temps today

High clouds, warmer temps todayPosted: Updated:
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Snowbowl opens soon
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The truth about chemtrails
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Historic Halloween weather
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
