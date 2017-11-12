High clouds, warmer temps today

Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions continue for part two of the weekend as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.

This ridge of high pressure is pretty flat, so it's allowing some high clouds to stream into Arizona for Sunday. Despite the high clouds, daytime highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

As high pressure tracks closer in to Arizona, the hottest temperatures of the week are expected Monday, with some Valley communities right around 90 degrees.

With periods of high clouds from time to time throughout this week, daytime highs are going to gradually come down through Friday. In fact, the coolest temperatures of the week are expected Friday in response to a cold front that quickly brushes northern Arizona on Thursday.

This weather disturbance won't bring any rain, but it will cause winds to kick up across the high country at speeds of up to 40 mph at times on Thursday and into Friday.

In Phoenix, look for a high Sunday of 87. The normal for this time of year is about 78. Lows Monday morning will dip into the upper 50s, then rebound to about 89 Monday afternoon.

The record high for Monday afternoon is 91. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Again, no rain is expected through this period.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.