Chandler man's cooking innovation, Poultry Mate, helps cook your Thanksgiving turkey faster

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, a Chandler entrepreneur created a cooking mechanism that is proven to help you cook your bird faster.

"In just one hour it will cook a chicken and it will cook your turkey in half the time it would normally take," said Jeff Bickley, the founder of Poultry Mate.

The Poultry Mate is a piece of metal goes in through the cavity of the turkey, heats up with the oven's heat, and radiates heat to the interior of the turkey while the oven is cooking from the outside in.

"What we've done is create a way for the turkey to be cooked simultaneously from both the inside out and from the outside in, and this way, you cut your cooking time in at least half if not more," Bickley said.

Bickley launched his company in 2016 and has sold hundreds of Poultry Mates. While the piece of equipment serves well during this time of year, Bickley says it can be used to cook any type of poultry and is useful year-round.

Poultry Mate is available at these local butchers:

Butcher Block Meats

4015 S Arizona Ave #11, Chandler, AZ 85248

Phone: (480) 426-8080

Hobe Meats in Phoenix

6044 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-604-2333

Arizona Culinary Supplies in the Mesa Market Place

You can also visit Bickley's Poultry Mate website at www.poultrymate.com.

