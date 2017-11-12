1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Glendale

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three pedestrians in Glendale early Sunday morning.

According to Det. Mark Coyle with Glendale police, officers responded to the crash at 5:15 a.m. near 45th Ave and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene and two other men seriously injured.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to the crash and transported the two injured males, ages 18 and 21, to a local trauma facility where they remain in critical condition.

Coyle said the three males were walking in the eastbound lanes of Camelback Road when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Police say that vehicle also struck a disabled vehicle in the roadway after striking the three men.

Investigators say distracted driving may be a factor in this collision. The driver remained on scene.

Camelback Road will be closed between 43rd and 51st avenues for several hours as police continue their investigation.

Working #accident this morning on camelback. Road closed from 43rd Avenue to 51st Avenue. #drivesafe — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) November 12, 2017

Major accident on Camelback &43rd Ave one person dead, 18 and 21'year old sent to hospital pic.twitter.com/vNVKh5MpWe — Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) November 12, 2017

