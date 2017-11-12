1 dead, 2 injured following crash in GlendalePosted: Updated:
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
UPDATE
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
DPS: Shots fired during possible road rage incident on NB Loop 101
Two people, a man and a woman, are in custody after an apparent road rage incident on the northbound Loop 101 beginning in the area of Northern Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Police looking for 2 men, 1 woman in connection with shooting outside Phoenix Food City
According to Silent Witness, one of the two victims got into an argument with the suspects while inside the store.More >
1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Glendale
One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three pedestrians in Glendale early Sunday morning.More >
Man found with gunshot wound after accident on I-10 in Ahwatukee
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man involved in a vehicle accident was found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.More >
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Mesa PD asks for public's help finding missing 13-year boy
On Saturday, Mesa police asked for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.More >
Motorcycle rider hit by accused drunk wrong-way driver has long road to recovery
"At this point, I'm relieved he's alive and responsive," Cory Mork's father said Saturday night. "Praise God for that."More >
