Scheifele scores 100th career goal, Jets beat Coyotes 4-1

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dakota Mermis (43) skates with the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Patrik Laine scored in his fifth straight game, Steve Mason stopped 29 shots and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from an early hole to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Jets lost 5-2 to Vegas on Friday night, ending their points streak at nine games. They fell behind in the second game of the back-to-back, but rallied behind Mason and Mark Scheifele.

Mason, who came on in relief after Connor Hellebuyck Friday night, was sharp in his first start since Oct. 27, helping the Jets withstand Arizona's early push with some difficult saves to win for the first time this season (1-3-1).

Matt Hendricks scored his first goal of the season in the second period and Scheifele beat Antti Raanta for his 100th career goal in the third. Scheifele also had an assist on Kyle Connor's goal later in the third period, giving him seven goals and 12 points the past seven games.

Laine scored an empty-net goal for his ninth of the season.

The Coyotes went winless on a three-game road trip, but have been playing better, earning four points over their previous four games.

Arizona played well early, but lost yet another lead after Zac Rinaldo scored in the first period. Raanta stopped 17 shots for the Coyotes, who dropped to an NHL-worst 2-14-3

The Coyotes had scored first in 12 of their first 18 games, tied for best in the NHL. They did it again Saturday night, putting relentless pressure on the Jets until a shot by Alex Goligoski hit Rinaldo amid a mass of bodies in the crease and caromed past Mason.

Holding those leads has been a problem and the Coyotes failed again.

Hendricks scored the tying goal, shooting a loose puck from the slot that appeared to hit Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini's stick and caromed off Raanta's left shoulder.

Scheifele scored on a power play in the third, beating Raanta to the stick side on a shot from the left circle.

Connor one-timed a feed from Scheifele behind the net to put Winnipeg up 3-1.

NOTES: Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson missed his seventh straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Hendricks had not scored in Feb. 16 against Philadelphia. ... Coyotes RW Christian Fischer went off the ice in the first period after a hard hit into the boards, but returned in the second.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Arizona on Tuesday night to start a three-game homestand.

Coyotes: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night to open a four-game road trip.

