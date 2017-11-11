Motorcycle rider hit by accused drunk wrong-way driver has long road to recovery

It's one of the scariest calls you could get as a parent, that your child has been in an accident.

It was another Valley wrong-way driving incident but this time the victim was a motorcycle rider, a young man who is facing a long road to recovery.

Cory Mork, 22, was taken to St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in a coma -- fighting for his life -- for than a month. He's awake now, but his battle is far from over.

We caught up with his father, who traveled here from North Dakota to be by his side. He says his son is a true fighter.

Mork, an avid motorcycle rider and motorcycle tech, loved getting on the open road with his bike. It was his passion and his dad says he always took every precaution.

"Thank God he had the intelligence to wear a helmet and protective gear," Jeremy Mork said. "He always did. I don't think he'd be here today if it wasn't for the fact that he was."

On Oct. 5, Mork, wearing his helmet as usual, was riding on Miller Road in Tempe when he was struck head-on by a 23-year-old woman who crossed the center line. Saki Aota was booked on charges of aggravated assault and DUI.

"I hope that at the end of this all she learns from this and spreads awareness about this as far as she can," Mork's father said. "Everybody makes mistakes. It's what you do with it that makes the difference."

Mork broke both legs, as well as his pelvis, hands, an elbow and a wrist. His father says he is stubborn, a true fighter, and that he'll make it through.

"At this point, I'm relieved he's alive and responsive," he said. "Praise God for that."

If you'd like to help Mork and his the family with his mounting medical expenses, they have set up a YouCaring page.

There will also be a benefit for Mork this Tuesday at 4 p.m. at September's Bar at 500 W. Southern Avenue in Mesa.

