Sheriff Joe to supporters: Should I run for Senate?

It looks like recently pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has a big question for his supporters: should he run for Senate?

The idea of politics as the next career chapter for Arpaio is not new, but a recent email from him via SheriffJoeLegalDefenseFund.com and the poll on the home page of that website could mean the six-term sheriff who was voted out last November could be considering it.

"To get his stalled reform agenda moving on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump needs a U.S. Senator he a can trust to actually vote for action on illegal immigration, taxes, the economy and more — and some are asking Sheriff Joe to step forward," reads the website.

With the subject line, "My Decision," the message sent to the site's email list is similar.

"You see, this is a very personal email, and I need my most trusted and dependable supporters to help me get it right, because President Trump needs my help, and I have to make a very big decision. . . very soon."

Then there's a link to the poll on the site.

The second half of the email is a solicitation for donations to his defense fund.

"As you know, the Obama Department of Justice's politically-charged prosecution has left me saddled with hundreds of thousands in legal defense debt – and I must deal with that burden before I can make an ultimate decision about my future – so ... please consider helping me."

"President Trump may need me in the Senate, but first I need your generous assistance to retire this debt," the email continues.

There has been no official announcement about a potential Senate run Arpaio's part, but Sen. Jeff Flake's announcement that he would not seek re-election has galvanized others into action.

This is not the first time an email sent on Arpaio's behalf seemed to be designed to consolidate and rally his supporters.

In October 2015, when Arpaio was seeking an unprecedented seventh term that he did not win, his political adviser sent an email with the subject line, "They're trying to recall me."

But there was no official recall effort underway.

Convicted of criminal contempt earlier this year, Arpaio received a presidential pardon in August and has since been working to remove the conviction from his record so it cannot be used against him in potential future legal actions.

