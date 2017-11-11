Silent Witness releases surveillance video of 2 armed robbery suspects

Silent Witness just released surveillance video of two men who, armed with a knife, robbed an apartment manager’s office in West Phoenix.

It happened late the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Casa West Apartments in the area 40th Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to the Silent Witness flyer, two Hispanic men “threatened the victim with a knife and stole cell phones and documents from the desk drawer.”

[WATCH: Survelliance video]

Both men are believed to be in their 20s, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall and weigh between 160 and 170 pounds.

One of the suspects was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, black sunglasses and a red baseball hat with a black brim. He also has a black and white tattoo of an "S" on his left hand.

The other man was wearing a black T-shirt, skull bandana, a Cardinals baseball hat with a red brim, denim jeans and white sneakers.

[MORE FROM SILENT WITNESS: Police looking for 2 men, 1 woman in connection with shooting outside Phoenix Food City]

If you know anything about these suspects of this incident, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.