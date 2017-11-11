Mesa PD asks for public's help finding missing 13-year boy

On Saturday, Mesa police asked for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tyshon McKenzie was last seen Friday and his family is concerned for his welfare, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Tyshon was last seen around 1 p.m. near Broadway and Dobson roads in Mesa. He was wearing a black t-shirt with khaki shorts and was carrying a black backpack, according to Mesa PD.

Tyshon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 133 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.