Police looking for 2 men, 1 woman in connection with shooting outside Phoenix Food City

Police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with a shooting outside a Food City store in Phoenix.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the store at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to Silent Witness, one of the two victims got into an argument with the suspects while inside the store.

Silent Witness released surveillance video of that interaction.

[WATCH: Surveillance video from the store]

When the argument ended, everyone left. But as the victims pulled out the parking lot, they saw the trio in a black SUV next to them.

“One of the suspects fired shots from inside the suspect vehicle and one of the victims was struck and sustained serious injuries,” according to the Silent Witness flyer.

The suspects are two Hispanic men between the ages of 25 and 27 and a Hispanic woman between 23 and 24 years old. Both men have tattoos.

The three could be facing aggravated assault charges.

[MORE FROM SILENT WITNESS: Surveillance video of 2 armed robbery suspects]

If you know anything about these suspects of the incident at the Food City, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.