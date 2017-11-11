Phoenix PD: Man shot in face in extremely critical condition

A man is in extremely critical condition after he was shot in the face Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near E. McDowell Road and 24th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, whom the victim knew. The suspect fled the area and has not been found.

The victim was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

