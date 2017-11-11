Air Force jets to buzz Veterans Day events

The U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard plan to overfly Veterans Day events in the Tucson and Phoenix area with fighter jets.

A pair of Tucson-based Air Guard F-16 fighters will fly over four southern Arizona events and two F-35 and two F-16 jets from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale will appear over Phoenix-area celebrations on Saturday.

The Tucson-area flyovers will take place between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Fighters will buzz parades in Willcox, Tucson and at the Pascua Yaqui (PAHZ'-kwah YAH'-kee) Veterans Cemetery, then the Sahuarita (sow-uh-REE'-tuh) Pecan Festival and Veterans Day event.

The Luke-based jets will fly over events in Apache Junction, Surprise and Glendale between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. They'll also appear over the Goodyear's Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.