DPS: Shots fired during possible road rage incident on NB Loop 101

Two people, a man and a woman, are in custody after an apparent road rage incident on the northbound Loop 101 beginning in the area of Northern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Arizona's Family reporter Jessica Parsons and photojournalist Juan Magana are at the Park West shopping center in Peoria where it all came to an end.

"There was some sort of incident between the two vehicles," DPS Capt. Tony Mapp said. "There was shots fired."

It's not clear how many shots were fired.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: DPS Capt. Tony Mapp explains what happened]

The victim, who was driving a gray Camaro, was wounded, according to Mapp. That person pulled off the freeway and was taken to the hospital; his condition was not immediately available.

The other vehicle involved in the situation, a black truck, stopped in a parking lot at Park West at 99th and Northern avenues. The couple inside was taken into custody without incident, Mapp said. It's not clear which one was driving or who fired.

Mapp said troopers and Peoria police officers were alerted to the situation by phone calls from several witnesses.

"State troopers and Peoria P.D. worked really well together and they both executed the stop of the [suspects'] vehicle," Mapp said.

At this point, investigators do not know what precipitated the incident.

Mapp said this kind of situation -- road rage on a freeway -- is particularly dangerous.

"When you're firing your weapon at 65 to 75 miles per hour, you're not really sure where that bullet is gonna land," he explained. "It could hit another vehicle. The person that was struck could lose control of the vehicle and crash into other vehicles."

"It doesn't matter where you're at -- Texas, they were in church -- you're not safe anywhere anymore," said Tina Ford, who was at the mall when troopers and police converged on it.

DPS has some simple advice for anyone who might find him or herself in a situation like this.

"We always tell people if you're in a situation where you think there's a potential for road rage or you're having a problem with another driver, take the next exit," Mapp said. "Don't continue to drive by them and continue in that situation. Exit it off the freeway and then call us or call 911."

#Azfamily - Info on what happened in the west valley https://t.co/L0c16NempU — Juan Magaña (@PhxJuanTVNews) November 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.