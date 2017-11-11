Community organizes run to honor Ahwatukee woman killed by suspected impaired driver

The community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee has organized a run to remember wife and mother of two, Martha Hilts.

Hilts was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver while she was out on an early morning run in the neighborhood last week.

[READ MORE: Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested]

Local runners have set up a run for Hilts to celebrate her life by doing what she loved.

A tree was planted near the spot where she was killed and neighbors have left running shoes, stuffed animals and flowers as a makeshift memorials for Hilts.

The run will be on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. and will start at an elementary school on Lakewood Drive. Runners will complete a 2-mile loop that Hilts would run almost every day.

More information on the run can be found here. Donations to the family can be made here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.