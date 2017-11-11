Man found with gunshot wound after accident on I-10 in Ahwatukee

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man involved in a vehicle accident was found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to a vehicle accident at the overpass on I-10 at Elliot Road at around 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found the adult male driver with a gunshot wound. The man was the only person in the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the area has been closed for several hours.

I-10 at Elliot: The westbound exit remains closed for a police situation. Elliot is closed across I-10. There's no estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/FvQHtf5L6D — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 11, 2017

I-10 at Elliot: A police situation has closed the westbound exit. Elliot traffic cannot cross I-10. Expect this to last several hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/E8BS0ws2Iq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 11, 2017

