Warm, dry spell continues

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A dry spell with warmer than normal temperatures continues across Arizona this weekend and into next week.

A flat ridge of high pressure just south of Arizona is allowing daytime highs to rise five to ten degrees above seasonal norms through at least next Wednesday. This weather feature is also allowing a westerly to southwesterly flow of moisture into the state, which is translating into high clouds.

Look for filtered sunshine for the next several days, or partly cloudy skies, with Valley highs in the mid to upper 80s. The hottest day of the next seven will be Monday. The normal high for this time of year is about 78.

By the end of next week, a cold front may brush extreme Northern Arizona, dropping daytime highs slightly statewide and kicking up winds in the high country.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 85 Saturday with a low of 59 Sunday morning. Highs will reach 87 Sunday, 89 Monday, 87 Tuesday and 85 Wednesday. The low 80s are expected by Thursday and into Friday. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Cool clouds but what are their names?

    Cool clouds but what are their names?

    Friday, November 10 2017 4:40 AM EST2017-11-10 09:40:55 GMT
    Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.

    More >

    Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.

    More >

  • Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm

    Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:28 PM EST2017-11-10 04:28:05 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.

    More >

    A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.

    More >

  • April Warnecke's new family addition

    April Warnecke's new family addition

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:10 AM EST2017-11-09 16:10:05 GMT
    April's new puppy, who doesn't have a name yet. (Source: April Warnecke)April's new puppy, who doesn't have a name yet. (Source: April Warnecke)

    Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.

    More >

    Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.

    More >
    •   