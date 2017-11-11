Warm, dry spell continues

A dry spell with warmer than normal temperatures continues across Arizona this weekend and into next week.

A flat ridge of high pressure just south of Arizona is allowing daytime highs to rise five to ten degrees above seasonal norms through at least next Wednesday. This weather feature is also allowing a westerly to southwesterly flow of moisture into the state, which is translating into high clouds.

Look for filtered sunshine for the next several days, or partly cloudy skies, with Valley highs in the mid to upper 80s. The hottest day of the next seven will be Monday. The normal high for this time of year is about 78.

By the end of next week, a cold front may brush extreme Northern Arizona, dropping daytime highs slightly statewide and kicking up winds in the high country.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 85 Saturday with a low of 59 Sunday morning. Highs will reach 87 Sunday, 89 Monday, 87 Tuesday and 85 Wednesday. The low 80s are expected by Thursday and into Friday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.