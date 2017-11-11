Phoenix father suffers severe burns in house fire, child services called

A Phoenix father suffered third-degree burns after a house fire near 22nd Street and Thomas Road Saturday morning. According to Capt. Larry Subveri with the Phoenix Fire Department, the Department of Child Services was called based on the reported cause of the fire.

Subveri said there was one child at the home at the time of the fire. The child was not injured.

The man was transported with burns to both of his legs below the knee. Subveri said the man is the homeowner and is the father of the child.

The majority of the fire was in an addition that was on the back of the house and the fire spread to the inside, Subveri said.

Fire investigators will be doing a thorough investigation before determining the actual cause of the fire.

1st Alarm fire ?? dad suffers 3rd degree burns. #azfamily @PHXFire 24th St. & Monte Vista takes kids out of burning home pic.twitter.com/Cc30BDNBDa — Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) November 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.